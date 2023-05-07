One dead after crash on I-94 on Sunday afternoon

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One person is dead after a crash on I-94 on the Red River Bridge in Moorhead on Sunday afternoon.

Police say the incident happened around 11:30 a.m..

Two vehicles were involved in the crash. The first vehicle was 2015 Chevy Malibu with two passengers, one of which died. She was 21-year-old Shalie Lipp of Breckenridge, MN.

The other vehicle was a 2017 Jeep Cherokee with three passengers.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the crash, however, the extent of injuries has not yet been determined for the other passengers. Further information will be released and posted when available.

