I-94 is closed near Moorhead after serious crash

I-94 closed going into Moorhead
I-94 closed going into Moorhead(Valley News Live)
By Renee Nygren
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A stretch of eastbound I-94 is currently closed near Moorhead because of a crash.

Our reporter on scene says traffic is backed up to 45th St. in Fargo, and all vehicles are being diverted off of I-94, onto the 351 exit of University Dr.

No word yet on the crash specifically, but avoid the area for the time-being and stick with Valley News Live as we learn more.

