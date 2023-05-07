Active Patterns Continues Through This Week

EVENING CURRENTS:

We have yet another rainy, dreary day on our hands. The center of the low pressure system that is causing the rain is parked over the Northern Valley. It is slowly moving to the eat into Northwestern Minnesota. As a result, we have plenty of rain showers in the Northern Valley. The heaviest of the rain is sitting out to the west in the southern Devils Lake Basin. There is also a batch of heavier showers in the east, moving through Hubbard County. Things are calmer in the south, where they actually have sunny skies.

The winds are still quite variable in direction due to the fact that the center of the low is parked in our area. In the west, the winds are out of the north. In the south, they are out of the west. In the east, they are our of the south. In the north, the winds are out of the east. They are moving in a counter-clockwise manner around the low, which is moving through Polk County.

Temperatures are quite variable. Things are warmer in the south and in the southeast. These warmer temps are the result of clearer skies and a breezy south wind, which is moving warmer air into our eastern counties. Temps are in the mid 50s ranging up to the upper 60s there. In the north, where we have seen the rain all day, temperatures are in the upper 40s to low 50s.

THE NEXT 24 HOURS:

Through the remainder of the evening as as we head off to bed, we will continue to see the moderate rain showers in the Northern Valley. The heaviest of the rain will continue in the east near Lake Bemidji and in the west near Devils Lake. By bedtime, temperatures will be around 50°, give-or-take a degree here or there.

Overnight, we will see fog develop in many places across the area. The fog will promarily be centered in the Northern Valley, where we saw the rain through the day today. We will also see the area of heavier rain in the east increase in strength and area. We could see a chance of lightning/thunder in our northeastern counties as this system increases in strength a bit.

By morning, temperatures will be in the 40s. The fog will also have grown more widespread. We will also see more rain showers start to filter in from the southwest. That area of rain in our northeastern counties will move through the Lake of the Woods area. As it does, it could drop a fair bit of rain.

By lunchtime tomorrow, we will see the rain in the north continue its northward push, and will mostly have moved north of the border. However, we could see some showers on our side of the International Border, primarily out west near the Devils Lake Basin. We will also see the chance for a thunderstorm move through the Southern Valley. The fog will have mostly dissipated as temperatures climb into the the 50s.

By the evening drive, we will still see a spot shower or two up in the Devils Lake Basin. Other than that, the rain should be mostly wrapping up. We will start to see some holes in the clouds in the Southern Valley. Temps in the south will be in the 60s, while temps in the north will be in the 50s.

By bedtime, we will see temperatures start to dip back into the 50s for most. We will have clearing skies off to our southwest. However, we will also see the chance for storms move into Lakes Country.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

MONDAY-TUESDAY: Monday will bring some spotty showers mainly out of our area. Temperatures will remain in the cool 60s for most. We will warm back up through the workweek. Scattered showers will remain in the forecast too. Monday and Tuesday will bring temperatures returning to near 70. Expect a few spotty showers into Tuesday. I expect only hit and miss showers, and fairly light.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: Expect 70s to return for many on Wednesday as sunshine will return too. Late week heat will return as highs return to the mid 70s and even a few 80 degree temps will possibly return. Rain and thunder will be possible mainly west on Thursday and into South Dakota on Friday. The heat sticks around into Saturday but cooler weather appears to return by Mother’s Day.

MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND: I expect sunshine and warm 70s for most on Saturday. Sunday will bring a north wind and a drop in temperatures of around 10 degrees, with highs near 65-70 for most. The skies will be mostly to partly cloudy for your weekend for a perfect brunching weather with your mothers.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: We will continue to be moderate and right around average with our morning temperatures in the lows to mid 40s. We do expect a warmup to the middle of the afternoon to the t60s on Monday, but spring is here and brings us back to the 70s with clear skies to start the week.

