Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Woman seriously injured after car catches fire after crash

Police lights
Police lights(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Zoë Jones
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 33-year-old woman is injured after she crashed her car and it caught on fire.

According to police, the woman, who is from McVille, N.D., was driving a 2005 GMC westbound on Highway 15.

At mile marker 76, approximately 3 miles east of Pekin, the vehicle left the roadway, entered the south ditch, rolled, came to rest on it’s wheels, and caught fire.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt, which caused her to be ejected from the vehicle. She was transported from the scene by ambulance with serious injuries.

She was charged with a DUI.

The crash is currently under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Valley News Live will continue to bring updates as details become available.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBRC stock graphic
Man dies in Otter Tail County crash
File railroad crossing photo
79-year-old man dies in train vs. car crash
Kanyon Tollefson
Teen, non-verbal & deaf, found safe in Grand Forks
Francis "Tuffy" Durant
U.S. Marshals and White Earth Police Department searching for man
Corey & Amber Volesky
“They deserve justice.” Man on the run accused in fatal crash of Wyndmere couple

Latest News

MMIP Awareness Day
Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day
ras
Crash on Highway 52 south of Moorhead
Motorcyclist airlifted with serious injuries after crash on Highway 10
Motorcyclist airlifted with serious injuries after crash on Highway 10
6:00PM Sports May 5
6:00PM Sports May 5