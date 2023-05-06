Cooking with Cash Wa
One receiving treatment after crashing into Lucy’s North China Cuisine

By Zoë Jones
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is receiving treatment after crashing into Lucy’s North China Cuisine on 45th St., on Saturday afternoon.

According to police, they received the call at 2:26 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle made contact with several vehicles in the parking lot before eventually causing moderate structural damage.

The driver was suffering a medical emergency and extracted from the vehicle by FPD officers.

Police say he refused medical transport but his family was going to be assisting him in being transported to a local medical facility for treatment.

No arrests were made.

Valley News Live will continue to bring updates as details become available.

