One receiving treatment after crashing into Lucy’s North China Cuisine

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is receiving treatment after crashing into Lucy’s North China Cuisine on 45th St., on Saturday afternoon.

According to police, they received the call at 2:26 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle made contact with several vehicles in the parking lot before eventually causing moderate structural damage.

The driver was suffering a medical emergency and extracted from the vehicle by FPD officers.

Police say he refused medical transport but his family was going to be assisting him in being transported to a local medical facility for treatment.

No arrests were made.

