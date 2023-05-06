One injured after crash in Polk County Friday night

POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is injured after a crash in Polk County on Friday night.

42-year-old, Pedro Vazquez of Crookston, MN, was driving a 2001 Buick Century eastbound on 423rd street when it collided with an Auger that was being pulled behind a tractor.

He was transported to a hospital in Fargo with non-life threatening injuries.

The other driver involved was 41-year-old John Russell Gullickson of Fertile, MN. He had no injuries reported.

