One injured after crash in Polk County Friday night

A police car.
A police car.(WSAW)
By Zoë Jones
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is injured after a crash in Polk County on Friday night.

42-year-old, Pedro Vazquez of Crookston, MN, was driving a 2001 Buick Century eastbound on 423rd street when it collided with an Auger that was being pulled behind a tractor.

He was transported to a hospital in Fargo with non-life threatening injuries.

The other driver involved was 41-year-old John Russell Gullickson of Fertile, MN. He had no injuries reported.

