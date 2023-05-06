“Honestly, she’s great,”: Midtown Tavern’s new robotic employee helps the business

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Since the COVID-19 pandemic, shortages have been seen in almost all aspects of life, including servers at restaurants.

But the Midtown Tavern in Moorhead has a new team member that’s helping them along. A robot named Bella is the newest server assistant at the tavern.

She worked her first shift just this week, which can normally be stressful with a new hire, but Nick Lefort, a manager, said she’s learning the ropes pretty quickly.

“For three days..? Honestly, she’s great. There hasn’t been any flaws,” Lefort said.

Lefort said they thought it was a joke at first when they were told she’s be joining the team, but all the employees have been happy to have her on board.

“Bella’s amazing,” Lefort said. “You know, she actually becomes part of the family… it’s kind of how it ends up being. She’s very useful and very user friendly as well.”

Bella’s official title is server assistant, meaning you still have a waiter or waitress, but Bella will be there to help them out by delivering food or drinks. Employees place the orders on Bella, select the table, and she’s off. She uses motion sensors to make her way around and speaks to those who interact with her. She can also play music and she lights up.

Lefort said that Bella isn’t taking jobs away from anyone, and instead is actually helping the business out during some of their busy periods.

“It’s more of a benefit for our customers because instead of the servers having the ability to be like, ‘Oh no I need to go back and get the pizza,’ they’re there to say, ‘Hi how are you, do you need another beer?’ and this is all great news for anyone who comes into Midtown Tavern,” Lefort said.

Lefort said she’s not only is she helping business wise, she’s been great for the atmosphere.

“Just not having to worry about the pizza’s going out has been great and it actually improves morale as far as, ‘Ope there goes Bella, alright I gotta hurry up and get those drinks ready.’ It’s been overall a good experience,” Lefort said. “I’ve had numerous selfies, group photos. It’s been interesting. I never thought I’d have a celebrity in the restaurant.”

Midtown tavern thinks she’s the perfect addition to the team and they hope she will stick around for quite some time.

“This has been a great choice so far, as far as I can tell,” Lefort said.

For those who want to see Bella in action, they can visit the Midtown Tavern at any time.

