Governor Walz orders flags flown at half-staff for fallen firefighters

ST. PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - On Saturday, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has directed all United States and Minnesota flags at state buildings to be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Sunday, May 7.

This is to honor firefighters who have been killed or injured in the line of duty.

This order occurs annually in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.

Gov. Walz said in a press release, “Every year, we remember the men and women who gave their lives to protect our communities. I am grateful to our Minnesota firefighters who continue to do this heroic work day after day, and we will never forget those who made the ultimate sacrifice.”

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are encouraged to join in lowering their flags to honor Minnesota fallen firefighters and their families.

