Cooler with rain and some thunder this weekend

THE NEXT 24 HOURS:

It is going to continue to be a wet and windy weekend. Right now, the rain showers are making their way north of I-94. Now the heavier rain is still raining behind, we are also getting reports of some lightning! This rain is bringing us a break from the heat with temperatures sitting in the 50s for most of the Tri-state area and breezy winds gusting to around 25 mph.

Tomorrow morning, that rain out west is going to continue to push its way to the North near the Devils lake Basin. This is where we will continue to see the rain an have it stay there overnight. However, there’s also going to be a chance of some dense fog developing overnight in Lakes Country that will persist into the morning. Temperatures will start off above average in the upper 40s and low 50s.

By the afternoon and evening, the rain be mainly focus on areas north of HWY 200. Expect rainfall between 0.1 and 0.3 inches for many areas, and some under heavier thundershowers may get up to 1″. The temperatures will be cooler by the rain in the 50, but once you move further East, we see a warmup to the 60s!

EXTENDED FORECAST:

MONDAY-TUESDAY: Monday will bring some spotty showers mainly out of our area. Temperatures will remain in the cool 60s for most. We will warm back up through the workweek. Scattered showers will remain in the forecast too. Monday and Tuesday will bring temperatures returning to near 70. Expect a few spotty showers into Tuesday. I expect only hit and miss showers, and fairly light.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: Expect 70s to return for many on Wednesday as sunshine will return too. Late week heat will return as highs return to the mid 70s and even a few 80 degree temps will possibly return. Rain and thunder will be possible mainly west on Thursday and into South Dakota on Friday. The heat sticks around into Saturday but cooler weather appears to return by Mother’s Day.

MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND: I expect sunshine and warm 70s for most on Saturday. Sunday will bring a north wind and a drop in temperatures of around 10 degrees, with highs near 65-70 for most. The skies will be mostly to partly cloudy for your weekend for a perfect brunching weather with your mothers.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: We will continue to be moderate and right around average with our morning temperatures in the lows to mid 40s. We do expect a warmup to the middle of the afternoon to the t60s on Monday, but spring is here and brings us back to the 70s with clear skies to start the week.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.