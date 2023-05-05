Cooking with Cash Wa
Woman celebrates 112th birthday at Eventide in Moorhead

By Kortney Lockey
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Born in 1911, Lillian Moran has lived through the Spanish Flu, the Great Depression, the Dust Bowl, both World Wars and now, 112 birthdays.

“She just is unbelievable,” Daughter-in-law Sandy Moran says.

They were supposed to celebrate the oldest living Minnesotan’s birthday back in March. However, Lillian got COVID for a second time.

“I was disappointed because not everyone turns 112. But she took it in stride, and I had to do the same,” Sandy says. “She sailed right through them both.”

The Maddock, North Dakota native stakes her claim as the first person born in town. She grew up on a farm, and worked part time in the general store in Flora.

“Her place was the center of attention because they always knew she would have good baked goods,” Sandy says.

Even at age 112, Lillian doesn’t skip a beat. She loves to talk about her Norwegian roots, and she loves to sing.

“She’s very good and she knows every song,” Sandy says.

Lillian doesn’t take any medications and longevity seems to run in the Moran family.

“Her mother died months shy of her 100th birthday and her grandmother was 103,” Sandy says. “Back in those days, that was unheard of.”

Lillian lived in Maddock until she was 98, before coming to the assisted living facility.

Her secret to a long life? She says, keep breathing.

