Walk for Bemidji girl on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Day

BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A walk is happening in Bemidji on May 5 for National Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Day. Family and friends of Nevaeh Kingbird are taking part in the event in hopes of bringing her home. The walk starts at 11:00 a.m. at the Paul & Babe statue in Bemidji.

Kingbird was reported as a runaway to the Bemidji Police Department on October 22, 2021. In early December, concern increased as it appeared no one had been in contact with her since October.

The Bemidji Police Department intensified its investigation, which included ground searches of Neveah’s last known location. Investigators have conducted numerous interviews, analysis of related reports, analysis of social media, aerial searches and the use of canine search teams. The Bemidji Police Department has also collaborated with the FBI, Minnesota BCA and the Center for Missing and Exploited Children to assist in the investigation.

With each new year, the Bemidji Police Department asks people in the Nymore area and south and east of Bemidji to check outbuildings, items with covers, and any other areas on their properties where someone may seek shelter.

It is believed Neveah was wearing either a black zip-up hoody or red hooded sweatshirt with a Bulls logo with headdress, blue skinny jeans, a white t-shirt or tank top, and black and red Nike sandals.

Neveah Kingbird (Bemidji Police Department)

If you have any information about Nevaeh, contact Bemidji Police at 218-333-9111. You can also report an anonymous tip by contacting Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at their website www.CrimeStoppersMn.org, by calling the toll free phone number 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

On May 5, National Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP) Awareness Day, MSUM is bringing women together who are working to eliminate human trafficking and violence against all persons. The event is happening at 4:30 p.m. in the Roland Dille Center for the Arts Gaede Stage.

“Missing and Murdered Indigenous People is an epidemic that is now gaining some awareness,” said event co-coordinator Laura Youngbird, an artist and faculty member in MSUM’s School of Media Arts and Design. She says statistics show Native American and Alaska Native women are 25 times more likely to be raped or sexually assaulted than other women in the United States, and 61.4 percent of Native American women will be physically assaulted over their lifetime.

Panelists include Ruth Buffalo, Ann LaFrinier-Ritchie, Amanda Straus, Tracey L. Wilkie, and Lissa Yellowbird-Chase. Click here for free tickets or to learn more about the event.

