Treasure hunt for $20,000 in Grand Forks is postponed, hunters refunded

Seven Paces: 1 riddle, 1,000 hunters & a $20k prize
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A treasure hunt that was scheduled to get underway in Grand Forks on May 5 has been postponed, and participants are being refunded.

“We don’t have a date yet for next attempt, so we just refunded all hunters with plans to launch a new hunt with a slightly different structure and terms,” the organizers said in a social media post. Emails were sent to all participants on April 16 to inform them about the postponement.

The Seven Paces Hunt was organized by two Grand Forks business owners Matt Winjum and Justin Auch. They opened registration for 1,000 people. For a $50 fee, treasure hunters would get access to the riddle. A line of the riddle was to be released every day, starting on May 5, until someone found the treasure. The grand prize was $20,000.

Winjum and Auch haven’t said what caused them to postpone. In the meantime, they’ve organized a treasure hunt for $250 that people can participate in for free.

