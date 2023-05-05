Motorcyclist airlifted with serious injuries after crash on Highway 10

LAKE PARK, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Several law enforcement officers and first responders are on scene of a crash involving a motorcycle on Highway 10 in between Audubon and Lake Park.

A helicopter landed on Highway 10 and took away one person with serious injuries to a Fargo hospital, officials say.

Eastbound lanes of Highway 10 were at a standstill, but as of 5:40 p.m., traffic flow was back to normal. It’s unknown how many other vehicles and people were also involved in the incident.

Stick with Valley News Live as we continue to learn more.

