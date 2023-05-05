New highway bypass could be coming to Fargo-Moorhead

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A west metro perimeter highway may be in the works for transportation planners. It would link I-29 and I-94. Officials with the Fargo-Moorhead Metropolitan Council of Governments (Metro COG) says it would provide alternative routes for drivers. They say this has been a topic of conversation for several years.

They say as the F-M metro continues to grow, traffic demands continue on these urban corridors. They hope the proposed alternative route could alleviate traffic volumes in the metro and cut down on trip lengths. The COG says a preliminary look at projected traffic volumes shows the proposed perimeter highway would be one of the most heavily traveled in Cass County.

The flood control project, FM Area Diversion, is constructing a channel west of the metro. The COG says purchased land adjacent to the channel should be sufficient for a highway. With that unneeded land being sold back in the near future, officials say it’s imperative to analyze if the highway is warranted and feasible in the near or distant future.

The COG is wanting the consultant to use a full buildout scenario and the year 2045 as the planning horizon, since the population in the area is supposed to rapidly increase. If the 2050 travel demand model is done by the time, it will be used instead.

You can read the whole study proposal here.

Consultants should have their final completion of their studies later this month.

