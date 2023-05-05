Cooking with Cash Wa
Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives Office unveils new logo

Minnesota Missing Murdered Indigenous Relatives Office logo
Minnesota Missing Murdered Indigenous Relatives Office logo(MN DPS)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: May. 5, 2023
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota’s first-in-the-nation Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives (MMIR) Office unveiled a new logo on May 5, which is National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives.

Director Juliet Rudie and her staff worked with an Indigenous firm over several months, and took great considerations, to create the MMIR Office logo.

“Our goal was to have our logo recognize the growing epidemic of missing and murdered Indigenous people,” Rudie said. “We hope this image brings a renewed awareness to the crisis affecting Indigenous people across Minnesota while evoking a sense of hope for a better and brighter future without violence, poverty, racism and injustice.”

The main element of this logo features a gender-agnostic Indigenous person accompanied by a powerful image that many people associate with this movement of missing and murdered Indigenous people. The iconic red handprint is placed over the person’s mouth. In addition to the color red, the MMIR Office wanted to incorporate various shades of teal to represent awareness, prevention and support of sexual assault survivors. Finally, the person sits in front of a red circle representing the sun, which signifies a new day and new beginnings for Indigenous people everywhere.

Indigenous people make up just 1 percent of Minnesota’s population, but between 2010 and 2019, 9 percent of all murdered girls and women in Minnesota were American Indian.

“These may be shocking statistics, but I urge you to think about them in a different way,” Rudie said. “These victims are not just numbers, but human beings with families, jobs, dreams and futures.”

In its first two years of existence, the MMIR Office has worked toward the ultimate goal of reducing and eliminating violence against Minnesota’s Indigenous people. Their work includes:

  • Working with families who have missing or murdered loved ones by supporting and guiding them during a law enforcement investigation and connecting them to victims service professionals.
  • Building relationships with tribal leadership, victim service providers, law enforcement agencies, and Crime Stoppers Minnesota.
  • Developing training standards for law enforcement on Brandon’s Law (Minnesota Missing Persons’ Act) and anti-bias with specific focus on Indigenous people.

Visit the MMIR Office’s webpage to learn more about its current scope of work.

