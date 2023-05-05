Man sentenced to life in prison for sexually abusing a child

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 51-year-old man is sentenced to life in federal prison for sexually abusing a child for several years.

Whitehorse Ducharme, also known as Stanley Ducharme, pleaded guilty to sexual contact with a child under the age of 12.

Documents say Ducharme sexually abused a Native American child under the age of 12 from 2008 o 2016. The abuse started when the child was 3 and went on until the child was 11, according to court papers.

“This life sentence sends a clear message to those who target kids,” says FBI agent Michal Krause. “We will find you and hold you accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

Ducharme was most recently living in Huntsville, Alabama but lived in Belcourt, ND when the abuse was happening.

