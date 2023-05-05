“It’s a huge effort on the city’s behalf”: City officials speak on litter and Cleanup Week

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Cleanup Week is underway here in the metro, but crews are facing a little bit of a tricky situation.

Liter that was thrown out during the winter months is becoming more prominent now that the weather has warmed up. And while trash piles on curbs are being picked up, some are confused about how the rest of the area is expected to get cleaned up.

Jen Pickett, Recycling Coordinator for the City of Fargo, said that it’s clear some community members haven’t been taking care of the area.

“Littering is no good and I would hope that people aren’t doing that but obviously it’s happening,” Pickett said.

In a 2020 study, there were 50 billion pieces of litter along U.S. roadways and waterways. And the Fargo-Moorhead area is no exception. But with factors like the snow, Pickett said it can be difficult to see how trashed an area is until the weather clears up.

“With the wind, it has definitely revealed a little bit more garbage that kind of accrued through the winter,” Pickett said.

Pickett said they can only do so much when it comes to cleaning the area, and it’s a team effort to get the city back to the way it should be.

“There isn’t a designated person or department that’s out hand-picking that garbage,” Pickett said. “You know, hopefully the sweepers will get most of that. Residents are responsible to clean up their own property as well.”

And it’s not just cleaning litter that takes a lot of time. Cleanup week has been taking place over the last few days, which also requires lots of time and resources. Especially now that it’s two weeks instead of one.

“It’s a huge effort on the city’s behalf that we do in partnership with the street department as well, and then there’s some private contractors also helping... So it’s a little less stressful now that it’s spread out over two weeks,” Pickett said.

With cleanup week being successful so far, the city said they’re doing the best they can to keep the area clean.

West Fargo and Dilworth wrap up their cleanup week efforts on May 5th, and Fargo and Moorhead will continue through May 12th.

