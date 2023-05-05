Identity theft rising in the state

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Thieves are everywhere...and in the world of cyber space, it can be tough to protect yourself because it’s hard to see. Though there are many ways to protect your data, identity theft is still on the rise in the state.

These documents remind Amy Fleck of something she would rather forget - the day her identity was stolen.

Her identity was taken from a database that had her information from when she took board exams to be an optometrist. “Well I was really afraid, but I thought I acted pretty fast, I really wasn’t out any money,” said Fleck.

Identity theft is rising in the state. The Federal Trade Commission says cases jumped from 448 in 2019, to 848 last year. “And it’s still increasing, even when we were taking and processing the identity theft reports we knew it was just the tip of the iceberg,” said Consumer Protection and Antitrust Director Parrell Grossman. Grossman says the rise in online shopping could be a contributing factor. “It can be very important to make sure that you are shopping on a secure site; it will have that little lock,” said Grossman.

Amy says she is now more proactive about keeping her information secure. Little things like freezing her credit and taking receipts keep her data locked up. “Then I dispose of it here, I used to shred everything and I’m getting a little lax with that,” said Fleck.

In 2022 the FTC took 2.5 million fraud reports. In a quarter of them, people actually lost money.

If someone believes they are a victim of identity theft, they should contact one of the three major credit reporting agencies and file a report with the FTC.

