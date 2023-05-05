Cooking with Cash Wa
Fargo Force Head Coach Nick Oliver named USHL Coach of the Year

Fargo Force Head Coach Nick Oliver has been named the USHL Coach of the Year after leading the Force to multiple team records.(KVLY)
By Bobby Falat
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In year one, Fargo Force Head Coach Nick Oliver is becoming a force to be reckoned with.

Oliver has been named the 2022-23 USHL Coach of the Year. Oliver has led the Force to 40-14-4-4 record, and claiming the Anderson Cup as the USHL regular-season champions for the first time in team history.

He also coached the team to a record for most wins and points in a single season.

The Force continue their Clark Cup quest on Friday, May 5, as they take on the Lincoln Stars in Game 2 of the Semi-finals. Fargo is currently up 1-0 in the series.

Puck drops for Game 2 at 7:05 p.m.

