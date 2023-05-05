Fargo Force Head Coach Nick Oliver named USHL Coach of the Year

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In year one, Fargo Force Head Coach Nick Oliver is becoming a force to be reckoned with.

Oliver has been named the 2022-23 USHL Coach of the Year. Oliver has led the Force to 40-14-4-4 record, and claiming the Anderson Cup as the USHL regular-season champions for the first time in team history.

He also coached the team to a record for most wins and points in a single season.

The Force continue their Clark Cup quest on Friday, May 5, as they take on the Lincoln Stars in Game 2 of the Semi-finals. Fargo is currently up 1-0 in the series.

Puck drops for Game 2 at 7:05 p.m.

