Deer licenses down more than 10,000

Deer numbers down
Deer numbers down(Photo: Courtesy John Arman)
By Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A harsh winter is forcing North Dakota Game and Fish to lower the number of available deer licenses.

North Dakota Game and Fish Department Wildlife Division Chief Casey Anderson says, “The severity of winter conditions this year was record setting, particularly in the eastern half of the state,” Anderson said. “Consequently, there will be fewer deer licenses allocated in 2023; the lowest number of licenses available since 2016. Conservative license allocations are intended to maintain hunting opportunities while continuing to encourage population growth.”

53,400 licenses are available which is down 10,800 from last year. The deadline to apply is June 7. The season opens November 10.

Total deer licenses are determined by harvest rates, aerial surveys, depredation reports, hunter observations, input at advisory board meetings and comments from the public, landowners and department field staff.

