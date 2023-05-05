Cooking with Cash Wa
Crash on Highway 52 south of Moorhead

Crash south of Moorhead at the intersection of Highway 52 and 60th Avenue South.
ras(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An SUV is badly damaged after a crash in Clay County on Friday afternoon.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota State Patrol were on scene at the intersection of Highway 52 and County Road 12 (60th Avenue South), which is just a few miles south of Moorhead.

A white SUV has serious damage with windows smashed out and airbags deployed. A pick-up was also seen being towed from the scene. Officials have not disclosed exactly what happened or whether or not anyone was hurt.

The intersection has a stop sign for east-west travelers on 60th Avenue South, but traffic on Highway 52 is not directed to stop. The sign for 60th Avenue South was knocked over and laying in the southwest ditch of the intersection.

