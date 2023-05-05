Cooking with Cash Wa
Cooler with rain and some thunder this weekend

Locally heavy rain for some
By Hutch Johnson
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
THE NEXT 24 HOURS:

TONIGHT: Expect nearly perfect conditions with some breezy east wind over 15 mph into the overnight. Temperatures will be cooler north, buts still comfortable. We will have increasing clouds, especially south. Overnight wind will be easterly at over 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds from the south can be expected with rain developing along the South Dakota border by mid-morning. Temperatures will be in the 40s for most with gusty east wind over 25 mph. This rain will move north through most of eastern North Dakota and western Minnesota into the the evening. By late evening, the rain be mainly focus on areas north of HWY 200. Expect rainfall between 0.1 and 0.3 inches for many areas, and some under heavier thundershowers may get up to 1″.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

SUNDAY: Morning lows Saturday in the low 40s. Afternoon highs on Saturday warm into the low to mid 60s. Sunday will bring some showers mainly up north. Temperatures will remain in the cool 60s for most.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: We will wrm back up through the workweek. Scattered showers will remain in the forecast too. Monday and Tuesday will bring temperatures returning to near 70. Expect a few spotty showers late Monday into Tuesday. I expect only hit and miss showers, and fairly light.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: Expect 70s to return for many on Wednesday as sunshine will return too. Late week heat will return as highs return to the mid 70s and even a few 80 degree temps will possibly return. Rain and thunder will be possible mainly west on Thursday and into South Dakota on Friday. The heat sticks around into Saturday but cooler weather appears to return by Mother’s Day.

MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND: I expect sunshine and warm 70s for most on Saturday. Sunday will bring a north wind and a drop in temperatures of around 10 degrees, with highs near 65-70 for most.

VALLEY FLOOD ALERT:

All rivers have crested, aside from the Red River in Pembina. Overland and breakout flooding continues in some areas, especially along the mainstem Red north of Grand Forks.

You can find the link to current river levels and river forecast here: https://www.valleynewslive.com/2022/03/12/river-levels/

Link to flood-related news stories: https://www.valleynewslive.com/news/flooding/

