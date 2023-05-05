Cooking with Cash Wa
City of West Fargo wants public input on downtown master plan

Study area for West Fargo's Downtown Master Plan
Study area for West Fargo's Downtown Master Plan
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of West Fargo is creating a master plan for the downtown area and nearby neighborhoods. City officials say the goal of the master plan is to establish the downtown as a cultural center with a distinct look and feel.

The city has created a website for the Downtown Master Plan and people are encouraged to provide feedback so the city can address concerns as they move forward with planning. Guiding principals for the project are listed as: Healthy, vibrant, authentic, balanced, welcoming, connected, fiscally-responsible, engaged, bold and proactive.

West Fargo residents can complete a survey or using an interactive comment mapping tool. The comment map is a place for people to put thoughts, comments and feedback on a spot in the downtown area; as you explore the map, you can also read what comments others have left. The city says public input will be used to identify key concerns and develop potential solutions.

At the May 9 Planning & Zoning Commission meeting, staff will provide a brief project update on the Downtown Master Plan. The project officially kicked-off on May 3 with a steering committee workshop and the start of public input gathering. City officials say public meetings will be scheduled this summer and representatives will be at community events to inform the public and answer questions.

According to the project timeline, May-June 2023 will be to evaluate existing conditions and set goals. In July, officials will plan focus areas and develop strategies. A draft of the downtown master plan will be done in August and September, and the goal is to have a final plan ready sometime between October and December 2023.


Downtown Master Plan Website

