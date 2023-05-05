Recall election for Horace City Council member

HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Horace is announcing a recall election for one of its council members.

The recall is being held due to a petition, submitted to the City Auditor’s office, that meets the threshold for the number of valid signatures required, 98, to initiate the recall process.

Stephanie Landstrom took her seat on city council in July 2022. She ran on a platform of increased communication to residents, which is why she’s speaking out following the recall.

According to Landstrom, the reason for her recall appears to be her vote to not renew the new home property tax abatement and concerns that she intentionally delayed improvements to Wall Avenue.

In January, the council voted 3-1 not to renew the home tax abatement. An abatement is a tool used by the city to encourage growth, increase development and revitalize the area.

Landstrom says Horace doesn’t have this problem, adding they are one of the fastest growing cities in the state. She says by continuing the abatement, they would unnecessarily leave money on the table for Horace and that the collective tax loss would be significant.

Landstrom says when that money is on the table, the city places the burden on the backs of current residents to make it up. Money she says is needed to meet the pace of growth in the city.

As for Wall Avenue improvements, Landstrom says some have claimed she is against the project, but that is not true. She says the only action she has taken on the project was to approve cost estimates and work with people along the corridor to reach an agreement on the purchase of land to complete the project.

The recall election will take place from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 15 at the Horace Fire Hall.

Here is a timeline of events regarding the recall election:

May 4th- Announcement of Recall Election

May 15th, 4:00 pm The recalled city council member has until this date to resign, or they will be automatically placed on the recall ballot.

June 13th, 4:00 pm- The filing deadline for other candidates to be on the ballot.

August 15th, 7:00 am-7:00 pm- Recall election date

General information regarding recall elections and processes can be found on the North Dakota Secretary of State’s website or by contacting their office.

