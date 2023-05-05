Cooking with Cash Wa
80-year-old Frazee man dies after fire near rural swamp

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Frazee man has died after suffering serious burns in a fire on Wednesday, May 3.

The Becker County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 5:45 p.m. about a swamp on fire at 13290 440th Avenue, near Evergreen, which is east of Frazee on Highway 87. A Frazee firefighter made the emergency call and said he saw a man coming from the area with what appeared to be 3rd degree burns.

Before emergency personnel arrived, the burn victim had been taken to the Perham Hospital by private vehicle. Alvin George Schwarzrock, 80, of Frazee was later taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul where he passed away on May 4.

Visitation for Schwarzrock is on Wednesday, May 10 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Evergreen. The funeral is at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 11.

Officials are looking into the circumstances of the fire.

