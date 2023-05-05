Cooking with Cash Wa
The 17th Annual Scheels Fish Fest get anglers ready for MN fishing opener

More than $2,500 worth of prizes are up for grabs.
By Nachai Taylor
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Anglers are prepping for the Minnesota fishing opener next weekend, but this weekend the 17th annual Scheels Fish Fest is helping them to get ready.

Visitors can shop for the best deals on some of the latest fishing technology and equipment...such as rods and boating gear. More than $2,500 worth of prizes are also up for grabs.

Before you get out in that water, a fishing expert says there are a few things to keep in mind this season.

“I think for a lot of people this will be some of the coldest water they’ve fished to start the season, so don’t rule anything out. Check up shallow, check the rocks, check the weeds. The biggest key is going to be finding the warmest waters possible,” said Jadyn Thomas, a Scheels fishing expert.

Fish Fest takes place May 5th from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and May 6th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It’s located in the parking lot of Scheels on 45th Street South.

