Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

VIDEO: Rescuers team up to free Clydesdale trapped in mud for hours

Rescuers in Kansas were able to free a Clydesdale caught in a muddy ravine. (Source: KWCH)
By KWCH staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - Animal rescuers were able to free a horse that had been trapped in mud for hours.

The Butler County Animal Rescue Team reports it was called to help a downed Clydesdale stranded in a muddy ravine on Tuesday.

According to Sedgwick County Fire and Rescue, the horse had been caught in the ravine for five to six hours.

Rescuers sedated the 17-year-old horse named Chrome and placed him in a protective hood. A glide with straps was then lowered into the ravine to pull him out.

Once the sedation wore off, Chrome was given fluids, a snack and allowed to rest.

The rescue team thanked everyone involved in helping to get the horse free.

Copyright 2023 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Jager, 36, Carrington, ND
Man facing felony charges after bizarre incident on Main St. in Carrington
Lucus Puhr
Man accused of several crimes against children changes plea in court
Zoning proposal
A proposed zoning change has Reile’s Acres residents upset
A high school senior in Texas died in a crash Monday evening on his way to a banquet.
High school senior dies in head-on crash weeks before graduation, officials say
Moorhead Freez is now up for sale.
Moorhead Freez goes up for sale

Latest News

Becker County Sheriff’s Office to get “Snowbulance Deluxe”
Freez in Moorhead
Iconic Freez up for sale, owner explains why
Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes released from jail, charged with aggravated sexual battery
First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
LIVE: 1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers speaks to the media during a news conference announcing...
Prosecutor: Suspected Texas gunman tried to escape to Mexico