U.S. Marshalls and White Earth Police Department searching for man

WHITE EARTH, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The White Earth Police Department and the U.S. Marshalls are searching for a man on the run.

52-year-old Francis “Tuffy” Durant was convicted and waiting sentencing for federal charges on distribution of controlled substances and possession of a firearm stemming from an investigation.

He was at the Bethel Halfway House in Duluth, MN and left the halfway house on Saturday, April 29.

During a previous arrest, Durant told police he will not go back to prison and is willing to shoot it out with law enforcement.

Members of the public are advised to not approach Durant and to contact local Law Enforcement or the US Marshalls Tip Line.

