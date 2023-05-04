Temperature swings could mean more spring allergies, doctors say there are ways to help

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s something a lot of us have been looking forward to since the first snowfall last year — springtime weather is finally here. Plants grow and flowers bloom. Animals are out and about. But with all the excitement comes sniffles, coughs and sneezes. This year might be even worse due to a swift change in temperature.

Long periods of cold followed by a quick warm-up, like we’ve seen this transition from winter to spring, can mean higher pollen counts. That’s according to Baylor College of Medicine.

And it’s already begun. People are starting to experience symptoms. Luckily, doctors say there are things we can do to avoid allergies altogether. Our days are longer, the weather’s warmer and the world is waking up. And for Ben Kjetland, one thing about spring that never fails?

“It’s guaranteed every spring, I get sick. There’s always like a week where you’re sniffling and can’t breathe some days,” said the Mandan resident.

Ben says he’s unsure of the cause.

“Farmers out in the fields, and cows, and I don’t know what’s going on, but I think something with the flowers and everything adjusting from the winter. So, I don’t know what it is,” said Kjetland.

Doctor Caren Verma can clue us in.

“Pollen is a very common allergen that we deal with. Flowers, trees and mold, especially in this time of the season where it’s very humid,” said Doctor Karan Verma, MD.

Dr. Verma says in the spring he sees patients with itchy throats, coughs, nasal congestion, and red eyes, which tip him off that it’s an allergy.

But he says we can avoid these with proper treatment.

“The nice thing is that there’s many over-the-counter options. One is nasal sprays, which are typically salt based. Another spray is a steroid spray, for example, ‘Flonase.’ And then, you have antihistamine pills such as ‘Loratadine,’ or ‘Claritin,’ or ‘Allegra-D,’” said Dr. Verma.

Dr. Verma says these are the most common treatments, which can be very effective at kicking those sniffles before they even begin.

Dr. Verma says the most important thing is to check with your primary care provider before trying any new medicine — even if it’s over the counter, especially if you are already taking medications.

