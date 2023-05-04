Cooking with Cash Wa
Teen, non-verbal & deaf, missing in Grand Forks

Kanyon Tollefson
Kanyon Tollefson(Grand Forks, ND Police Dept.)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A teen boy is missing in Grand Forks and authorities want your help finding him.

Authorities say 15-year-old Kanyon Tollefson is deaf and non-verbal, and hasn’t been seen since Thursday, May 4 around 6 a.m.

Officials say he ran away from his home in the 400 block of N. 51st. St.

Kanyon likes to play in local parks and authorities say he may be found in neighborhood garages.

Kanyon is 5′9″, 160 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes, pictured above.

If you see him, call Grand Forks Police at 701-787-8000.

