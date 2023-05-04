SWAT training in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Red River Valley SWAT Team is conducting training in Fargo.

The SWAT Team will be training in the 500 block of 4th St. S. on Thursday, May 4 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Authorities say you may see SWAT members carrying guns around the outside of the building at that time. No live rounds will be used. You can also expect to hear loud noises and yelling from that area during the training.

If you are concerned about the training or think a real crime may be happening, you can call dispatch at 701-451-7660.

