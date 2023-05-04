Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

SWAT training in Fargo

police lights graphic
police lights graphic(VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:57 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Red River Valley SWAT Team is conducting training in Fargo.

The SWAT Team will be training in the 500 block of 4th St. S. on Thursday, May 4 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Authorities say you may see SWAT members carrying guns around the outside of the building at that time. No live rounds will be used. You can also expect to hear loud noises and yelling from that area during the training.

If you are concerned about the training or think a real crime may be happening, you can call dispatch at 701-451-7660.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lucus Puhr
Man accused of several crimes against children changes plea in court
Moorhead Freez is now up for sale.
Moorhead Freez goes up for sale
The Cass County Sheriff's Office is currently looking for missing 16-year-old Chloe...
Help wanted in search for missing North Dakota teenager
Andrew Jager, 36, Carrington, ND
Man facing felony charges after bizarre incident on Main St. in Carrington
Frost Fire amphitheater in Walhalla, ND.
Amphitheater collapses at Frost Fire Park

Latest News

File railroad crossing photo
79-year-old man dies in train vs. car crash
10:00PM Weather May 3
10:00PM Weather May 3
10:00PM News May 3 - Part 2
10:00PM News May 3 - Part 2
10:00PM News May 3 - Part 1
10:00PM News May 3 - Part 1