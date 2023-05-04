Cooking with Cash Wa
Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive Coming Up May 13th(Stamp Out Hunger Facebook)
By Jessie Aamodt
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) – National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive taking place on Saturday, May 13.

The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is the largest single-day food drive in the nation. Individuals are asked to leave food items by their mailboxes on May 13 to be picked up by their letter carriers. Stamp Out Hunger has collected nearly 2 billion pounds of food nationwide since 1993. Items collected locally will benefit the Great Plains Food Bank and Emergency Food Pantry.

Learn more about Stamp Out Hunger HERE.

About the Great Plains Food Bank:

Now in its 40th year, the Great Plains Food Bank serves as North Dakota’s only food bank. Its partner network includes 200 food pantries, shelters, soup kitchens, and other charitable feeding programs operating in 99 communities across N.D. and Clay County, Minn. Since 1983, the Great Plains Food Bank, through its array of innovative direct service programs and partner network, have distributed more than 175 million meals to children, seniors, and families in need. The Great Plains Food Bank is a member of Feeding America, the nation’s food bank network, and was named the Not-for-Profit of the Year in 2018 by the Fargo-Moorhead-West Fargo Chamber of Commerce.

Website: www.greatplainsfoodbank.org

Twitter: @NDFoodBank

Facebook: facebook.com/GreatPlainsFoodBank

Instagram: greatplainsfoodbank

