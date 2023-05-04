Section of Minnesota highway renamed to honor Prince

ST. PAUL, Minn. (GRAY) - In a few short weeks, one highway in Chanhassen will be ‘the highway formerly known as Highway 5″.

Thursday, the Minnesota Legislature proved that there are a few things that Republicans and Democrats can come together on. The Senate voted to pass a bill to rename a section of Highway 5 in Chanhassen as the “Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway,” with a vote of 55-5. The same bill passed with a unanimous vote in the Minnesota House and now heads to the Governor’s Desk.

“We are so excited for this bill to go to the governor’s desk to be signed and made a reality,” said Sen. Julia Coleman (R- Waconia), who carried the bill in the Senate.

Senator Julia Coleman on the Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway I am thrilled to see the Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway become a reality! This has been a project that I’ve been pushing since my time on the Chanhassen City Council. Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway is a meaningful way we can commemorate the great accomplishments of a man known and admired worldwide, but who chose to call Chanhassen home. Posted by Senator Julia Coleman on Thursday, May 4, 2023

Lawmakers were joined by friends and family of Prince to celebrate the occasion.

“It was just so amazing to see all those green lights in there. Someone told me, this is probably the first time they’ve seen that in a lot of years, everybody coming together and voting on one accord,” said Mark Webster, a close friend of Prince.

Representatives from both chambers talked about the joint effort to get the bill passed.

“We all love Prince. Prince has been such an important figure in our lives in Chanhassen, and in the state of Minnesota, in the world,” said Rep. Lucy Rehm (DFL -Chanhassen).

“It’s a purple district. So it seems fitting that our first success legislatively across the finish line is this beautiful purple memorial to Prince,” said Coleman.

It was a moment for lawmakers and friends of Prince himself to remember.

“For me what I’ve known about Prince... Prince never asked anybody for anything. I think this is one of the greatest gifts we can give him,” said Webster.

Sen. Julia Coleman (R-Waconia) speaks to the media following the passage of a bill designating a stretch of Highway 5 that runs past Paisley Park in Chanhassen the Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway. #mnleg @JuliaEColeman https://t.co/h6rtz5TrvT pic.twitter.com/emK9vK0RGi — MN Senate Media (@MnSenateMedia) May 4, 2023

