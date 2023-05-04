Rolling into spring at Moorhead’s first Cruise Night

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The first Cruise Night of 2023 is happening in Moorhead on Thursday, May 4. Car enthusiasts will gather downtown for food, music and to see some of the coolest rides in town.

Cruise Night is happening from 5:00 to 8:30 p.m. in the Moorhead Center Mall parking lot at 510 Center Avenue. People are asked to enter on 3rd Street North and exit on 7th Street North. Music on May 4 is by the Dan Brekke Band.

The car show is happening on the first Thursday of the month May-September. Dates for Moorhead Cruise Night are May 4, June 1, July 6, August 3 and September 7.

For more information, visit the Cruise Night website or Facebook page.

