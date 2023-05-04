Robot serving guests at Midtown Tavern in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Customers can get a unique experience at a restaurant in Moorhead, which has a robot delivering food to tables.

Server assistant “Bella” worked her first shift at Midtown Tavern this week. Staff tell us Midtown is the first restaurant in the area to have a robot helping out staff. They say Bella isn’t going to replace human servers or take orders. For now, the robot simply delivers pizza to tables.

Midtown Tavern is located on the south side of Highway 10, just east of 21st Street South. It’s at the former Duane’s House of Pizza location.

The server assistant is from Brenco Corp; they say if you’re interested in seeing how it works, you can set up a free one-week demo by calling 701-282-2225.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.