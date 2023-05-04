Rising Diagnoses of ADHD in Adults

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A recent study shows rising cases of ADHD diagnoses in adults. Key findings indicate the number of diagnosed adults between the ages of 30-49 nearly doubled between 2020 and 2022. The diagnoses of ADHD in women specifically between the ages of 23–49 years of age also nearly doubled from in the same time period.

Grace Brennan, was diagnosed with ADHD at the age of 29. They sought help after a career change took them from a high-paced work environment, to a more relaxed, desk job. They had never noticed their issue with attention before. But as we found out- Grace isn’t alone. While many can relate to struggling with focus, memory, and attention issues, for some, these could be signs of a deeper problem.

Clinical Psychologist, Dr. Kohlhase, explains what could be a possible reason for the rise in diagnoses, “With the onset of the pandemic it really forced some people to seek help that maybe they would have really benefited from, years ago.” Dr. Kohlhase also mentions how these kinds of issues weren’t being widely discussed in the past.

It’s also likely that some people already diagnosed with anxiety and depression could have ADHD. Dr. Kohlhase says those with untreated ADHD, “often develop anxiety and depression” and that it can, “really impact a child’s self-esteem and peer relationships.”

When it comes to managing ADHD, both Grace and Dr. Kohlhase both suggest medications and behavior modifications, such as limiting caffeine and social media use in the morning.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.