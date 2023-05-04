Pleasant with Showers in Forecast

RIGHT NOW:

Temperatures are once again beautiful across the region. We have the coolest temperatures up north as forecast, with the mildest in the southern valley. We are not quite as warm as Wednesday. The radar and satellite are quiet for us, with unsettled weather in the western states. This is heading our way for the weekend.

THE NEXT 24 HOURS:

Temperatures will be fantastic through the end of the workweek. Winds will become easterly at 15 mph with some gusts to 20 mph into Friday with some clouds. We will also have passing clouds again. A very nice evening is in store. Expect dry weather with the warmest temperatures in our southern counties to close the workweek. There will be near 70 degree temps south with low 60s for most up north.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

FRIDAY - SUNDAY: A little cooler for the rest of the work week/first week of May, but upper 50s to low 60s are the name of the game. We have the chance for rain showers beginning late Friday night, though this chance is looking to be fairly small. However, as we go through the weekend, we will see the chance for rain continue and become a bit more widespread. Saturday could likely bring our best chance of accumulating rain, with many areas getting a few hundredths of an inch and some getting around 1/2 inch of rain as it moves from south to north. Morning lows Saturday in the low 40s. Afternoon highs on Saturday warm into the low to mid 60s. Sunday will bring some showers mainly up north. Temperatures will remain in the cool 60s for most.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: We will wrm back up through the workweek. Scattered showers will remain in the forecast too. Monday and Tuesday will bring temperatures returning to near 70. Expect a few spotty showers late Monday into Tuesday. I expect only hit and miss showers, and fairly light.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: Expect 70s to return for many on Wednesday as sunshine will return too. Late week heat will return as highs return to the mid 70s and even a few 80 degree temps will possibly return. Rain and thunder will be possible mainly west on Thursday and into South Dakota on Friday. The heat sticks around into Saturday but cooler weather appears to return by Mother’s Day.

VALLEY FLOOD ALERT:

All rivers have crested, aside from the Red River in Pembina. Overland and breakout flooding continues in some areas, especially along the mainstem Red north of Grand Forks.

You can find the link to current river levels and river forecast here: https://www.valleynewslive.com/2022/03/12/river-levels/

Link to flood-related news stories: https://www.valleynewslive.com/news/flooding/

