Multiple fires reported in Mahnomen County
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEAR MAHNOMEN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are investigating several fires in Mahnomen County.
Officials say several grass fires started on Wednesday, May 3 in the county. One of the fires got out of hand and started a home on fire.
The house just south of Mahnomen has extensive damage, pictured above.
No one was injured in any of the fire fights. A total of eight fire departments responded to the calls throughout the county.
Few details are being released at this time as authorities investigate.
