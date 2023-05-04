Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

‘Multiple fatalities’ under investigation in Moultrie, Georgia, officials say

Multiple fatalities from different incidents are under investigation in Moultrie, Georgia, according to officials.
By WALB News Team and Gray News staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB/Gray News) - Multiple fatalities from different incidents are under investigation in Moultrie, according to officials.

Currently, there is a large police presence at a McDonald’s on 1st Avenue Southeast. There is another active scene at 6th Street Southwest that law enforcement is investigating.

Law enforcement officials told WALB there are two separate incidents that have fatalities, and currently, there is no confirmation of a connection between the two scenes.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it was requested by the Moultrie Police Department to investigate the incidents and the fatalities. At this time, GBI officials said investigations are still ongoing.

Moultrie is located in southwest Georgia, north of Tallahassee, Florida.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cass County Sheriff's Office is currently looking for missing 16-year-old Chloe...
Help wanted in search for missing North Dakota teenager
Moorhead Freez is now up for sale.
Moorhead Freez goes up for sale
Lucus Puhr
Man accused of several crimes against children changes plea in court
Andrew Jager, 36, Carrington, ND
Man facing felony charges after bizarre incident on Main St. in Carrington
Frost Fire amphitheater in Walhalla, ND.
Amphitheater collapses at Frost Fire Park

Latest News

Authorities said Corey Harrison was captured in Crystal Springs, Mississippi.
Last of 4 escaped Mississippi inmates found
Recording artist Ed Sheeran arrives to New York Federal Court as proceedings continue in his...
Jury finds Ed Sheeran didn’t copy Marvin Gaye classic
FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
Tyre Nichols died of blunt force injuries, autopsy shows
Otsego, MN house explosion
Minnesota neighborhood rocked by house explosion
FILE - Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio rallies in Portland, Ore., on Aug. 17, 2019. A...
Proud Boys’ Tarrio guilty of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy