Minnesota neighborhood rocked by house explosion

OTSEGO, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Minnesota neighborhood was rocked by a home explosion Thursday morning. According to Wright County officials, it happened around 8:30 a.m. in Ostego.

Early reports from first responders indicate that the home was not occupied at the time of the explosion.

As local police and fire departments, including those from Rogers, Dayton and Elk River, continue to investigate, several roads in the area are shut down and people are being asked to stay away from the area.

It’s still unclear what may have caused the explosion.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.