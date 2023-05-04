Man dies in Otter Tail County crash

NEAR DUNVILLA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 65-year-old man is dead after a single car crash in Otter Tail County.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Dept. says it happened along 155th Ave. in Scambler Township, close to Dunvilla, on Wednesday, May 3 around 9:15 p.m.

Authorities say the man was the only person in the vehicle and no other vehicle was involved.

The victim is being identified as a 65-year-old man from Pelican Rapids, MN.

No other information is being released at this time.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.