Man dies in Otter Tail County crash
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEAR DUNVILLA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 65-year-old man is dead after a single car crash in Otter Tail County.
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Dept. says it happened along 155th Ave. in Scambler Township, close to Dunvilla, on Wednesday, May 3 around 9:15 p.m.
Authorities say the man was the only person in the vehicle and no other vehicle was involved.
The victim is being identified as a 65-year-old man from Pelican Rapids, MN.
No other information is being released at this time.
Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.