Iconic Freez up for sale, owner explains why

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The iconic Moorhead Freez has been open for over 60 years, but new listings show that the ice cream shop is now for sale.

Jessica Malvin has been a co-owner for the last six years. She used to visit the Freez as a kid, so her connection to the location runs deep. But due to a change in circumstances, she’s decided to sell the business.

“It’s been a lot of emotions going into this,” Malvin said. “Ultimately what’s best for my family, was to list it.”

Her 4-year-old son Zeke, has 22Q11 Deletion Syndrome, which can cause a series of health problems. Malvin and her husband discussed many options and they decided to sell the business so she can spend time with him and her family.

“I’ve been working about 80 hours a week for quite a long time being the owner, and then working a full time job on top of this, and that was the wake up call that i need to be with family,” Malvin said. “I need to spend more time with the kids.”

Malvin said this wasn’t an easy decision to make, but it’s one she feels needed to be made.

“This weighed on me really hard and really heavy that I would have to make this change,” Malvin said.

She hopes someone in the area will buy the Freez so the Fargo-Moorhead community can continue to enjoy the iconic location for several years to come.

“We just really want to see it keep going as an ice cream shop in this location,” Malvin said. “This area’s been so great to us, the Fargo-Moorhead… the community overall has just been amazing and so we wanna keep that going.”

The listing for the location is on Remax and Goldmark for $255,000.

Buying the Freez will include all the real estate, fixtures and equipment.

