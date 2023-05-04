High-risk sex offender arrested during raid in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest following a raid at a home in Jamestown, ND.

Authorities say on Thursday, May 4, two search warrants were executed in the 100 block of 1st St. E. and the 1500 block of 6th Ave. SW.

During the searches, authorities found 27-year-old Kyle Greenough of Jamestown and arrested him for suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender.

Authorities say they also found a device used in the commission of a crime during their search.

Greenough was taken to the Stutsman County Correctional Center.

