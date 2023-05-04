Groundbreaking for Fergus Falls Riverfront and Splashpad project

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The City of Fergus Falls is working on a project to revitalize the downtown area. Phase 2 of the Riverfront and Splashpad project is getting started in May.

Last summer, the community celebrated the opening of Spies Riverfront Park and the Market Pavilion. A groundbreaking ceremony is happening on Tuesday, May 4, to mark the beginning of Phase 2 which includes a splashpad, public seating areas, restrooms and public art.

City officials will hold a ceremony at 11:30 a.m. at the Phase 2 construction site behind the federal courthouse. The project aims to improve the aesthetics and views of the Otter Tail River, increase pedestrian and bicycle access, replace deteriorating infrastructure, and redevelop downtown Fergus Falls.

For more information about the project, you can visit the city’s website.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.