Food Stamp Recipients Face Delay in Benefits

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As the United States continues to grapple with food insecurity, many rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to purchase essential items. However, some residents in the Fargo area are experiencing delays in receiving these benefits, leaving them feeling hopeless.

“I am sitting here with nothing to my name, and no income, and I don’t know what I’m going to do,” said Ashley Drylie, who says she relies on SNAP benefits to help feed her children.

This isn’t the first time Drylie has experienced such delays. She went without benefits for an extended period of time back in November and only received them after speaking to a supervisor. However, this time, she was unable to speak to anyone higher up.

“All they told me was to use the food banks around Fargo,” Drylie said.

While Drylie is struggling to make ends meet without her benefits, she says she is also concerned about other families who may be in a similar situation.

“The families that go in and ask for help, we’re already struggling,” Drylie said. “I just feel like the services are kicking us when we’re already down.”

Valley News Live spoke with the Cass Human Services Zone where they said a current upgrade in their system software could cause delays for some.

If you are experiencing a delay in benefits, you are encouraged to contact Applyforhelp.nd.gov for assistance.

