BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened near the Interstate Loop U-Haul Storage Center around 2 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities say they were dispatched to the 4100 block of Arlington Drive around 12:45 p.m. Thursday to a report of a 19-year-old man pulling a gun on a resident.

Officers were unable to locate the suspect and later received a report that the man was near the U-Haul Storage Center.

Police say the man exited the store with a weapon and was shot by an officer.

He was transported to the hospital and his condition is unknown.

The investigation was turned over to the BCI, and per department protocol, the officer involved was placed on administrative leave.

