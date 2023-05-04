Becker County Sheriff’s Office to get “Snowbulance Deluxe”

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Becker County Sheriff’s Office is getting a “Snowbulance Deluxe.”

It will help first responders trying to get to and take care of patients out in the elements.

It has interior and exterior lighting, superior gas shock suspension, heat and many more features. The ATV conversion kit makes it useable all year round, as well.

The department is able to purchase the vehicle, thanks to a grant from the TEAM FOUNDATION.

