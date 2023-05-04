Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Becker County Sheriff’s Office to get “Snowbulance Deluxe”

The department is able to purchase the vehicle, thanks to a grant from the TEAM FOUNDATION.
(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Becker County Sheriff’s Office is getting a “Snowbulance Deluxe.”

It will help first responders trying to get to and take care of patients out in the elements.

It has interior and exterior lighting, superior gas shock suspension, heat and many more features. The ATV conversion kit makes it useable all year round, as well.

The department is able to purchase the vehicle, thanks to a grant from the TEAM FOUNDATION.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Jager, 36, Carrington, ND
Man facing felony charges after bizarre incident on Main St. in Carrington
Lucus Puhr
Man accused of several crimes against children changes plea in court
Zoning proposal
A proposed zoning change has Reile’s Acres residents upset
A high school senior in Texas died in a crash Monday evening on his way to a banquet.
High school senior dies in head-on crash weeks before graduation, officials say
Moorhead Freez is now up for sale.
Moorhead Freez goes up for sale

Latest News

Freez in Moorhead
Iconic Freez up for sale, owner explains why
U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger announce the arrest and indictment of 45 members and associates of...
More than 40 alleged Minneapolis gang members charged in major bust
Erica Hager and her baby
Laughing gas now an option for labor pain in ND
Man seriously hurt after crash in Dickey County