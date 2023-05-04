Another Pleasant Spring Day!

THE NEXT 24 HOURS:

We will see temperatures above freezing this morning with mostly sunny skies. The winds are light and northerly. By lunchtime, we will have another warm day on our hands. Temperatures will be in the 60s again! Those north breezes will pick up again. They will blow out of the north again at about 15 mph. We will also have passing clouds again. By the evening, our cloud cover will continue to grow. The skies will be partly-to-mostly cloudy, but, again, it won’t be much to ruin a very nice evening. We will see temperatures in the 70s for some again! However, it won’t be quite as warm as it is today. Late tonight, the winds will have shifted. They will be out of the east now. We will also have mostly clear skies with temperatures in the 50s.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

THURSDAY - SUNDAY: A little cooler for the rest of the work week/first week of May, but upper 50s to low 60s are the name of the game. We have the chance for rain showers beginning late in the day on Friday though this chance is looking to be fairly small. However, as we go through the weekend, we will see the chance for rain continue and become a bit more widespread Morning lows Saturday in the low 40s. Afternoon highs on Saturday warm into the low to mid 60s.

MONDAY - FRIDAY: The rainy conditions will continue into the beginning of next week as well. We will be entering a bit more active of a pattern. As a result, things will be a bit breezy and a bit rainy through much of next week. There is a chance of some spotty-to-scattered showers most of the days next week. At least it will be warm. Temperatures to begin each day will be in the 40s or 50s. They will reach up into the 60s or 70s by each afternoon.

VALLEY FLOOD ALERT:

All rivers have crested, aside from the Red River in Pembina. Overland and breakout flooding continues in some areas, especially along the mainstem Red north of Grand Forks.

You can find the link to current river levels and river forecast here: https://www.valleynewslive.com/2022/03/12/river-levels/

Link to flood-related news stories: https://www.valleynewslive.com/news/flooding/

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.