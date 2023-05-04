Cooking with Cash Wa
79-year-old man dies in train vs. car crash

File railroad crossing photo
File railroad crossing photo(NBC12)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:50 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEAR MANVEL, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead after he hit a passing train near Manvel, ND.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says it happened around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3 at 33rd Ave. NE.

The crash report says the 79-year-old man from Manvel hit a rail car as the train was passing by, and then his vehicle was drug for about one mile.

The name of the driver isn’t being released at this time.

