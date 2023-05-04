FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The 63rd Annual Spring Parade of Homes kicks off this weekend and dozens of homes are available for to explore some of the latest trends new builds, and remodels.

A total of 58 homes will be on display from several professional builders in a range of communities in Fargo, Dilworth, Frontier, Horace, Mapleton, Moorhead, and West Fargo.

There are a variety of home styles and options for people 55 plus, first-time buyers, and people needing more space or wanting to downsize. Smart, green, and multigenerational homes are also on showcase. Newly built homes range in price from $252,900 to more than $885,000.

The Spring Parade of Homes is held the first two weekends in May plus Mondays between May 6-8 and 13-15. The homes are open from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday & Sunday and noon to 8 p.m. Monday.

