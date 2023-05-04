Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

The 63rd Annual Spring Parade of Homes kicks off this weekend

There are a variety of home styles and options for everyone.
PARADE OF HOMES
PARADE OF HOMES(kvly)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The 63rd Annual Spring Parade of Homes kicks off this weekend and dozens of homes are available for to explore some of the latest trends new builds, and remodels.

A total of 58 homes will be on display from several professional builders in a range of communities in Fargo, Dilworth, Frontier, Horace, Mapleton, Moorhead, and West Fargo.

There are a variety of home styles and options for people 55 plus, first-time buyers, and people needing more space or wanting to downsize. Smart, green, and multigenerational homes are also on showcase. Newly built homes range in price from $252,900 to more than $885,000.

The Spring Parade of Homes is held the first two weekends in May plus Mondays between May 6-8 and 13-15. The homes are open from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday & Sunday and noon to 8 p.m. Monday.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cass County Sheriff's Office is currently looking for missing 16-year-old Chloe...
Help wanted in search for missing North Dakota teenager
Moorhead Freez is now up for sale.
Moorhead Freez goes up for sale
Lucus Puhr
Man accused of several crimes against children changes plea in court
Andrew Jager, 36, Carrington, ND
Man facing felony charges after bizarre incident on Main St. in Carrington
Frost Fire amphitheater in Walhalla, ND.
Amphitheater collapses at Frost Fire Park

Latest News

Downtown Fergus Falls redevelopment project
Groundbreaking for Fergus Falls Riverfront and Splashpad project
Kanyon Tollefson
Teen, non-verbal & deaf, missing in Grand Forks
NDT – FM Spring Parade of Homes - May 4
NDT – Annual Spring Parade of Homes - May 4
NDT – Detroit Mountain - May 4
NDT – Detroit Mountain - May 4